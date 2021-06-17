Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Short Interest Up 40.8% in May

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the May 13th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

GOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 2,163,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

