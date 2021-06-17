Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Price Target Increased to $1.07 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) had its price target increased by analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.92 to $1.07 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

