Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,826,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.17. 9,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,328. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.44. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

