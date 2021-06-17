Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.70. 1,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,408. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $67.82 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

