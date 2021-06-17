Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,836. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,690. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

