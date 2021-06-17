Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,260. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06.

