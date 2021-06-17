Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Gentex by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 45,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,620. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

