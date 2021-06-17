Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,732 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paylocity by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.94.

Shares of PCTY traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.41. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.75 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

