Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 17,400 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $30,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $162.20 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.