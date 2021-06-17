Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 175,700 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after acquiring an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

