Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 39,785 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $27,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.79 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.47. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

