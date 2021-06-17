Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 67,800 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.