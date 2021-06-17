Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after buying an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials stock opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

