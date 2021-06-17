Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,577 ($33.67). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,554 ($33.37), with a volume of 255,625 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,429.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -197.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($30.44), for a total transaction of £23,300 ($30,441.60). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,345 shares of company stock valued at $214,732,648.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

