Gregory Lovins Sells 1,450 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.11, for a total transaction of $316,259.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,302,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Lovins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $211.09 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

