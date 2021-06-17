Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $61.37. 305,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.52. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greif will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.
In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.