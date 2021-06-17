Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $61.37. 305,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,562. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.52. Greif has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greif will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greif presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

