GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report $112.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the lowest is $103.64 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $43.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 158.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $462.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.02 million to $469.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $600.04 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $643.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.80. 827,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.1% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

