Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 53.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 37,023 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,564,000 after purchasing an additional 551,260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,712.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 791,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

