Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 493 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,307,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $242.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

