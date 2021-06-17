Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,292 CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 197.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

