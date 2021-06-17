Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,404,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $102.75 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

