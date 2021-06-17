Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $307.02 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.10 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.