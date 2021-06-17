Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $237,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HPQ stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

