Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.84. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

