Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 1,851 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after acquiring an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

