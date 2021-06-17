Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 461 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48.

