Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

