Haverford Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,699,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,629,000 after acquiring an additional 261,632 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 522,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the last quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.