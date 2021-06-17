Haverford Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 6,800 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 311,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 460,165 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,182 shares of company stock valued at $843,454 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

