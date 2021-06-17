Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 2,705 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.44.

