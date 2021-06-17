Haverford Trust Co. Takes $308,000 Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. Navistar International Co. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.