Haverford Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Haverford Trust Co. lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after purchasing an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,061,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

