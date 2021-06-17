HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 13th total of 265,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,232,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 324,623 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 279,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 119,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 115,616 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $491.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

