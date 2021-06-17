HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,460 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after buying an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of USB opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

