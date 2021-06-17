HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 10,125 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYC opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

