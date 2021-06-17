HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 600 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

