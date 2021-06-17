HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 750 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.91 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

