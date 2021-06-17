HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $147,964,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WRK stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

