HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $340.76 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $351.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

