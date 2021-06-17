Head-To-Head Comparison: EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get EVmo alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EVmo and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 3 7 0 2.70

Globant has a consensus price target of $223.11, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globant is more favorable than EVmo.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68% Globant 7.02% 9.71% 6.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Globant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 9.75 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Globant $814.14 million 10.60 $54.22 million $1.83 117.83

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.36, suggesting that its stock price is 336% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats EVmo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.