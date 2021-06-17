Head to Head Comparison: Fisker (FSR) & Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fisker to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.47, indicating that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fisker and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -44.35 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 35.70

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.61%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

