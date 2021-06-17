Head to Head Comparison: Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

39.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A $870,000.00 N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.25 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.33

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Acorda Therapeutics 25.71% 15.07% 5.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gene Biotherapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorda Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to manufacture the Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migrain; rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

