Head-To-Head Contrast: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cass Information Systems and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 1 2 8 0 2.64

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $226.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.30%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 17.16% 9.68% 1.20% Fiverr International -11.85% -3.40% -1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cass Information Systems and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $144.96 million 4.40 $25.18 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $189.51 million 39.98 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,243.59

Cass Information Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Fiverr International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, and real estate loans; and cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. It also offer And.Co, a platform for online back office service to assist freelancers with invoicing, contracts and task management; Fiverr Learn, an online learning platform with original course content in categories such as graphic design, branding, digital marketing, and copywriting; and ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform for medium to large businesses. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

