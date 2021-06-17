Head to Head Review: Li Auto (LI) vs. Its Competitors

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Li Auto to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Li Auto Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

This table compares Li Auto and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion -$23.24 million -177.50 Li Auto Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 35.70

Li Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Li Auto and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 11 0 2.85 Li Auto Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.13%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Li Auto peers beat Li Auto on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

