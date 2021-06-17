Headinvest LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REGL opened at $72.65 on Thursday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.00.

