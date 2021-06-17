Headinvest LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $282.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $191.59 and a one year high of $287.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.