Headinvest LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

