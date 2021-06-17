Headinvest LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

SYK stock opened at $256.40 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

