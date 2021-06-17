HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

