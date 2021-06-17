Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. Helix has a market capitalization of $166,435.41 and $126.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025415 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001527 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

